Sierra Fund appoints 2 new board members

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Sierra Fund’s Board of Directors has two new members, Martha Davis and Brian Wallace.

Davis, a longtime Sierra enthusiast and leader, brings to the board decades of leadership expertise including water policy and management and climate resiliency.

She retired in 2017 from her position as assistant general manager/executive manager for policy development at the Inland Empire Utilities Agency in Southern California. She also served as executive director for the Mono Lake Committee from 1983 – 1997 and provides consulting services to various nonprofits including the Water Foundation and Rescape California. She also serves on the boards of the Mono Lake Committee, the Community Water Center, the Rose Foundation California Grassroots Fund, and the steering committee for Localizing California’s Waters.

Wallace served as an elected official of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California from 1979-2006, which included four terms as Tribal Chairman and one four-year term as vice chair.

Wallace was also a founding member of the Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee and is widely recognized for his leadership in the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act which continues to fund current and future forest heath, transportation, stream, wetland water quality, and habitat restoration investments on local, state, and federal lands in and around the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Wallace also worked for 20 years on the Leviathan Mine. After leaving tribal service Wallace became an equity member of a consulting partnership serving First Nations needs in Corporate Governance, Business Management, and Development. Wallace’s continued commitment to the cultural well-being of Indigenous peoples and homelands brings a considerable wealth of experience to the board.