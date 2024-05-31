Sierra Jobs first initiative brings multi-million dollar investment to Eastern Sierra Region

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Eastern Sierra region is set to receive a significant economic boost through the newly-launched Sierra Jobs First initiative, part of a statewide investment aimed at job creation, industrial strategy, and economic development. This unprecedented multi-million dollar funding will help build a more climate-resilient and equitable economy across the seven counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono, and Tuolumne.

“Our goal is to establish a community-led, climate-forward economy that benefits everyone in our region, particularly those from disadvantaged communities,” said Harvey, spokesperson for Sierra Jobs First. “We aim to strategically utilize our resources to ensure that economic opportunities are well-aligned within our region.”

Sierra Jobs First has already begun engaging the community through outreach workshops, providing residents with the opportunity to discuss job creation, economic development, and community solutions. Feedback from these workshops will be integral to the region’s strategic plan, guiding the allocation of funding to specific projects.

Workshops are scheduled across all seven counties, with Spanish interpretation available at all sessions, and some workshops conducted primarily in Spanish. For the full workshop schedule, visit SierraJobsFirst.org/2024-summer-workshops .

Later this summer, the public will have the chance to review and comment on the strategies and solutions outlined in the region’s Strategic Plan, which will be available on SierraJobsFirst.org .

“Sierra Jobs First is driven by community input, making it crucial that we hear directly from the residents of our diverse Sierra region,” Harvey emphasized. “We look forward to incorporating their insights to ensure the voices of our communities are reflected in our strategies.”