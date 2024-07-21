Sierra Jobs First opens public review period for strategic plan  

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Sierra Jobs First, a regional collaborative representing the voice of seven counties in the eastern Sierra during the statewide California Jobs First planning process, will release a draft of the Strategic Plan for public review and feedback July 25. This Strategic Plan will be delivered to the governor’s office Aug. 29 and will help determine what projects are funded by this state initiative. The draft will be available for public comment through Aug. 7 at sierrajobsfirst.org/strategic-plan .

The Strategic Plan consists of comprehensive regional research used to inform the proposed strategies and tactics and is the product of countless hours of thoughtful conversation with community members, industry leaders, representatives from disinvested populations and stakeholders across Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono and Tuolumne counties. The strategies and tactics included in the plan were honed through more than 450 public comments collected during a similar public comment period in June and July that resulted in valuable feedback that was woven in to create a strategic plan that is truly representative of the Sierra region and its most vital concerns, including Housing and Placemaking, Workforce Development, Social and Physical Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Sustainable Recreation and Tourism, Agriculture and Working Lands, and more.

This Strategic Plan will be delivered to the governor’s office Aug. 29 and will help determine what projects are funded by this state initiative. Provided

“California Jobs First is a community-led initiative, and the Sierra Jobs First Collaborative is committed to accurately representing all the voices in our region. The first public review period on the proposed strategies was a vital step, and we look forward to similar essential feedback on the full Strategic Plan draft as we move closer to our Aug. 29 deadline for delivering the plan to Sacramento,” said Erika Harvey, program director, Sierra Jobs First. “We are grateful in advance for the public feedback that will help us create a more equitable and prosperous future for our region.”

Following the close of the public review period on Aug. 7, all feedback will be reviewed and incorporated as appropriate into the final Strategic Plan, which will be voted on by the Sierra Jobs First Governing Council Aug. 23 and delivered to Sacramento Aug. 29.

To receive updates on this essential milestone, or to get involved in Sierra Jobs First, sign up for the newsletter at https://sierrajobsfirst.org/get-involved/ .