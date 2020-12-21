Sierra, Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through December 26

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $55.4 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location on US 50 has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022.

December 20-21

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Fresh Pond: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for k-rail barrier removal work.

December 20 – December 24

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday morning for striping, electrical, utility and concrete work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. Major work on the project is complete with final electrical work anticipated in December or January.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Auburn Road to Alta Sierra Drive: Vegetation work is beginning for a $4.3 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive. Caltrans is constructing a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. Major construction work is expected in spring 2021. This project is currently in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

December 21 – December 23

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Alta: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Blue Canyon: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

December 21 – December 23

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control. This project is currently in winter suspension.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) between Lardin Way and Terrace Avenue: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) between Dollar Hill and Dollar Point Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Gold Flat Road to State Route 49 junction: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for landscape work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Reader Ranch Road to Shady Creek Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for litter removal.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) between Pleasant Valley Road and Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for grinding and paving tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the North Fork American River Bridge to Saint Florian Court in Cool: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) between Pilot Hill and Nashville: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Kelsey Road to the junction with State Route 49 in Placerville: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from Taylor Road to Galleria Boulevard: Southbound motorists may expect median and shoulder closures from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Motorists may expect intermittent right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

Source: Caltrans