Sierra Meadows to host fire safety event

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Sierra Meadows Community Association invites all Sierra Meadows homeowners, long-term renters, and homeowner associations to a free community BBQ and Fire Safety Educational Event.

Representatives from Truckee Fire and Firewise Nevada County will present information and guidance on many topics, including:

Firewise – What is it? Why is it important? Close-to-home examples

Forest Densification and fuels management

TDFPD Wildfire Prevention Division

Defensible Space & Home Hardening – status of inspections in Sierra Meadows, how to sign-up for a free inspection with Truckee Fire

Benefits of Fire Mitigation Activities – property owner, community risk reduction, insurance discounts

Fuels reduction funding sources

Greenwaste programs

Emergency Preparedness

Family and Pet evacuation kits

The event will be held Friday June 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Park, 10271 Martis Valley Rd. TSMCA Membership is required for entry.

Parking is available but will be limited so attendees are encourage to walk or ride a bike. Children welcome; the playground will be open. Guests are also encouraged to bring a lawn chair.