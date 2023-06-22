Sierra Meadows to host fire safety event
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Sierra Meadows Community Association invites all Sierra Meadows homeowners, long-term renters, and homeowner associations to a free community BBQ and Fire Safety Educational Event.
Representatives from Truckee Fire and Firewise Nevada County will present information and guidance on many topics, including:
- Firewise – What is it? Why is it important? Close-to-home examples
- Forest Densification and fuels management
- TDFPD Wildfire Prevention Division
- Defensible Space & Home Hardening – status of inspections in Sierra Meadows, how to sign-up for a free inspection with Truckee Fire
- Benefits of Fire Mitigation Activities – property owner, community risk reduction, insurance discounts
- Fuels reduction funding sources
- Greenwaste programs
- Emergency Preparedness
- Family and Pet evacuation kits
The event will be held Friday June 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Park, 10271 Martis Valley Rd. TSMCA Membership is required for entry.
Parking is available but will be limited so attendees are encourage to walk or ride a bike. Children welcome; the playground will be open. Guests are also encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
