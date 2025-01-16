Sierra Nevada mountain towns mobilize to support LA wildfire victims with caravan of provisions

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – When wildfires strike, the impact reverberates throughout California, demonstrating the interconnectedness of our communities. In moments of crisis, the strength of unity shines brightest, and the Truckee-Tahoe region is ready to show up and support those in need.

Courtney Henderson, Truckee Town Council member & Former Mayor, is leading the charge with the Truckee-Tahoe Caravan of Provisions to Los Angeles. During the January 14 Truckee Town Council Meeting, Councilmember Henderson emphasized the shared responsibility to support one another:

“Wildfire truly impacts all of us in California, whether it is the threat of wildfire, direct experience with it, or the ramifications of it as it relates to our wildfire insurance. Just as we are one region here in Tahoe, we are also one California. A lot of folks say that rural communities are small. We’re small, but we’re mighty, especially when we band together, we can support our urban counterparts. We truly are one California.”

The initial Truckee-led effort quickly established donation drop-off locations throughout the town, and surrounding communities, including Kings Beach, Tahoe City, western Nevada County, South Lake Tahoe, and Mammoth Lakes, collaborated to collect essential goods for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. All donations will be transported in a caravan of trucks to Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 22, and delivered to the LA Dream Center, a nonprofit organization actively working on wildfire relief efforts.

Support for the Caravan of Provisions has been generously provided by a coalition of regional organizations and agencies dedicated to the well-being of our communities. This includes the Town of Truckee, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Visit Truckee Tahoe, Nevada County, Placer County, North Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, North Tahoe Community Alliance, North Tahoe Business Association, Tahoe City Downtown Association, Travel North Tahoe Nevada (Incline Village), Incline Village Crystal Bay Business Association, the City of South Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Their collaboration highlights a shared commitment to fostering resilience and support across our region.

Donation Information

Only the following items are being accepted, as specifically requested by the LA Dream Center:

Brand-new socks, underwear, bras

Diapers and baby formula

Toilet paper and paper towels

Canned food and non-perishables

Large trash bags

Gloves and safety

Truckee Drop-Off Locations and Hours:

Truckee Welcome Center 10065 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA January 14 – January 21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, Steve Randall Community Recreation Center 10981 Truckee Way, Truckee, CA January 14 – January 17: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., January 18 – January 19: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., January 20 – January 21: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Truckee Town Hall 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA January 14 – January 17: 12 – 4 p.m. January 20 – January 21: 12 – 4 p.m.

Partner Locations in Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes, and Nevada County:

North Lake Tahoe:

North Tahoe Visitor Center in Tahoe City

100 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily

North Tahoe Visitor Center in Kings Beach

8611 N Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center

1180 Rufus Allen Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday: 8:45 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 8:45 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monetary Donations:

For those who prefer to contribute financially, please consider supporting the following reputable organizations:

California Community Foundation (https://www.calfund.org/ )

) California Fire Foundation (https://www.cafirefoundation.org/ )

) L.A. Fire Department Foundation (https://supportlafd.org/ )

) American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles (https://www.redcross.org/ )

) World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org/ )

) LA Dream Center (https://www.dreamcenter.org/ )

On January 22, the trucks will depart from Truckee, loaded with supplies, symbolizing the collective strength and generosity of rural communities across California in supporting their urban counterparts during this time of need.