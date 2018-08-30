Sierra Nevada Properties Incline Village announces new manager

With over twenty years of experience in the residential mortgage and real estate industry, Shane Thompson has achieved a high level of success, selling well over 100 homes in a single year.

As the new Manager of Sierra Nevada Properties – Incline Village, he is focused on helping other agents reach their goals by sharing experiences and promoting best business practices for successful careers in real estate.

"I feel truly blessed to join the thriving business community of North Lake Tahoe," Thompson said. "I look forward to contributing personal and professional skills for the betterment of our region."

Recognized by the Placer County Association of Realtors for reaching their top rankings in production for ten years consecutively, Thompson was given the distinguished Outstanding Life Master's Club Award in 2015. He now uses this knowledge to cater to his client's best interests in the Tahoe and Reno markets.

For career opportunities or real estate needs, contact him directly by phone: (775) 298-1038 or email: Shane@SNPHomes.com