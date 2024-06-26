Sierra Pacific Industries to close public access to California forestlands due to wildfire risk

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Due to the increasing risk of wildfires, Sierra Pacific Industries will close its California forestlands to public access beginning Fri., June 28. SPI has forestlands in the Coldstream Creek and Martis Peak areas, along with the Jackson Meadows area.

SPI considers several wildfire risk factors when closing its lands, including increasing temperatures, dry vegetation, low moisture levels in fuels, and long-range weather forecasts for the region. The closure will remain in effect until moisture levels and long-range weather forecasts improve.

The use of SPI’s roads and walk-in access to the company’s privately owned lands for recreational purposes will be prohibited. Public roads crossing SPI lands are not affected by this closure.

To learn more about the company’s recreation access policies, please visit the website at http://spi-ind.com/OurForests/RecreationAccess . For inquiries associated with the closure, contact the SPI California Public Recreation Hotline at 530-378-8274.