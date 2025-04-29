Sierra region delegation calls for restoration of federal forest service funding

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Friday, April 18, 2025, elected officials and agency leaders from across the Sierra region, including representatives from the Town of Truckee, Nevada City, Grass Valley, Town of Mammoth Lakes, and multiple special districts, met with Congressman Kevin Kiley in Rocklin to advocate for the reinstatement of federal funding for forest health and wildfire mitigation efforts.

The delegation raised urgent concerns about recent freezes on federal spending and staffing reductions affecting U.S. Forest Service operations. These cuts are significantly hindering fuels reduction programs, campground staffing, and wildfire preparedness, placing communities and public lands at an elevated and unwarranted risk.

“We came together to send a clear message: this is not the time to walk away from our forests,” said Town of Truckee Councilmember and Former Mayor, Courtney Henderson. “Our communities have stepped up with local funding and strategic partnerships. To achieve the scale and impact of forest resilience needed to protect against catastrophic wildfire, we need the federal government to uphold its responsibilities, too.”

Clockwise from Congressman Kevin Kiley (centered in front of the painting): Daniela Fernandez, Council Member, Nevada City, Sean Grayson, City Manager, Nevada City, Tim Kiser, City Manager, Grass Valley, Courtney Henderson, Council Member and Former Mayor, Town of Truckee, Chris Bubser, Mayor, Town of Mammoth Lakes, Ted Owens, Executive Director, Governance-Business Development, Tahoe Forest Hospital District, David Diamond, Board President, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Jen Callaway, Town Manager, Town of Truckee, Jan Zabriskie, Mayor, Town of Truckee, Hilary Hodge, Mayor, Grass Valley Provided / Town of Truckee

A United Regional Front

In a demonstration of regional unity, the delegation presented Congressman Kiley with two jointly endorsed resolution packages. While the broader social and economic consequences of federal budget cuts were acknowledged in the materials, the conversation with Congressman Kiley centered primarily on wildfire prevention and forest health. These resolutions represent an unprecedented collaborative effort across jurisdictions.

Signatories include the Town of Truckee, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee Fire Protection District, Tahoe Forest Health District, Truckee Sanitary District, City of Nevada City, Town of Mammoth Lakes, City of Grass Valley, and City of Portola, underscoring the region’s alignment on these urgent issues.

Participants in the Visit with Congressman Kiley

Jan Zabriskie, Mayor, Town of Truckee

Courtney Henderson, Council Member, Town of Truckee

Jen Callaway, Town Manager, Truckee

Chris Bubser, Mayor, Town of Mammoth Lakes

Ted Owens, Executive Director, Governance-Business Development, Tahoe

Forest Hospital District

Forest Hospital District David Diamond, Board President, Truckee Tahoe Airport District

Tim Kiser, City Manager, Grass Valley

Hilary Hodge, Mayor, Grass Valley

Sean Grayson, City Manager, Nevada City

Daniela Fernandez, Council Member, Nevada City

This broad coalition underscores a shared regional commitment to protecting lives, landscapes, and essential community services.

“We’ve spent decades building wildfire resilience from the ground up—and it’s all at risk without immediate federal action,” said Nevada City Councilmember Daniela Fernández. “Every delay puts lives, homes, and entire communities in danger. We need action—now.”

Forest Health and Wildfire Mitigation

The delegation emphasized the severe public safety risks posed by the suspension of fire mitigation contracts and reduced U.S. Forest Service staffing, compounded by a lack of funding and a federal freeze. United in concern, Sierra region communities underscored their proactive efforts, passing local tax measures and allocating special district funds, to support fire mitigation and preparedness within their jurisdictions. They stressed that while local investments continue, the Federal Government must uphold its commitment to treat surrounding federal lands. Despite over $40 million already invested by these communities in wildfire resilience and fuel reduction, progress is now stalled without critical federal support.

The delegation expressed their continued commitment to working alongside Congressman Kiley to restore and protect critical funding streams and reaffirmed their support for strong federal partnerships that safeguard the health, safety, and sustainability of rural Sierra communities.

“This is about keeping our communities, including our valued visitors, safe by keeping our forests healthy,” said Mayor Chris Bubser of the Town of Mammoth Lakes. “We’re calling for a renewed federal partnership to match the commitment shown by Sierra communities.”

Congressman Kiley acknowledged the urgency of the concerns raised and emphasized his ongoing efforts to protect funding for fire prevention across the district. In a recent Representative Report newsletter, he stated, “I have worked with these and other communities throughout our district to secure funding for much-needed fire prevention efforts, and I am grateful for the pro-active efforts of our city leaders. I have conveyed to the Administration that this funding must be protected, and that as we work to modernize government and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, we must maintain support for vital services like fire protection.”

Local leaders welcomed this message as a positive step toward a strengthened partnership with federal agencies to safeguard lives, landscapes, and the long-term vitality of Sierra region communities.