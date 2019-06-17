Sierra Roadwork (June 17-22)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction is scheduled to begin June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for construction sign installation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Fairway Drive to Squaw Valley Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Little Deer Drive to the SR-20 junction in Nevada City: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Old Downieville Highway to Crooked Arrow Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra county line to Sierra City: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Old Gold Lake Road to Vista Point: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures for grinding and paving work. Westbound: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights, 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekends. Eastbound: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights, 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Applegate Road Overcrossing to Placer Hills Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/