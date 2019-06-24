Sierra Roadwork (June 24-29)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Monday for striping and k-rail installation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) between Hulbert Way and Kemper Avenue/New Airport Road, and Quartz Drive and Shale Ridge Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday for k-rail installation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street to Live Oak Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 267 (Placer County) from National Avenue to Commonwealth Drive/Kingswood Drive: Northbound motorists can expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Sagehen Creek to Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Eagle Lakes offramp: Westbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Castle Peak to the Donner Lake Undercrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for k-rail installation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Castle Peak: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday morning and around the clock from 8 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Summit State Roadside Rest Areas: The rest areas will be closed for a striping operation. A full eastbound rest area closure will be in effect 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The westbound rest area will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the I-80/SR-267/SR-89 Interchange: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 11 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures for grinding and paving work. Westbound: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights, 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekends. Eastbound: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights, 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Hinton Road Undercrossing to just past the Hirschdale Road offramp: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 11 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Road to just past Idaho Maryland Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Mother Lode Drive and Oak Drive to the SR-49/SR-20 separation at Empire Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra county line to Sierra City: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Haskell Creek Road to the SR-89 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/