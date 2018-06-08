Sierra Roadwork Schedule: June 10-16

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado County):Work continues on a $22 million project to replace the South Fork American River Bridge in Coloma-Lotus. This project will make seismic improvements to the new bridge, widen the structure to allow for 8-foot shoulders and 6-foot sidewalks, and also make roadway improvements to State Route 49 on either side of the bridge. Completion is expected in mid-August.

June 11-15

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) on the South Fork American River Bridge: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge and bridge approach roadwork.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the "Y" intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected in fall 2019.

June 11-15

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from 3rd Street to Sierra Boulevard: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2 lane and the right shoulder closed around the clock from 6 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Friday for electrical and drainage work. Westbound motorists also can expect the #2 lane and shoulder closed from Tahoe Keys Boulevard to 3rd Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work continues on a $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new Truckee River bridge east of the Caltrans Maintenance Yard with roundabouts on either end of the realignment, replace the existing Truckee River (Fanny) Bridge, construct a roundabout at the "Wye" intersection and make complete street enhancements to the portion of State Route 89/West Lake Boulevard. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visit: http://www.fannybridge.org

June 10-15

State Route 89 (Placer County) from the Tahoe City Transit Center to the Caltrans Maintenance Yard: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. through Friday for utility work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $3.6 million multi-use path project that will connect the existing path that ends at Sugar Pine Point State Park to Meeks Bay Resort. Completion is expected this fall.

No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Lake Forest Road to Jeffrey Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Teal Pond Drive/Zia Road to Wallace Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for grading and paving work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Placerville Drive/Forni Road to Ray Lawyer Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2 lane closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday for k-rail installation.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Missouri Flat Road to Carson Road through Placerville: Westbound motorists can expect the #2 lane closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for grinding and paving work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Old Carson Road in Fresh Pond: Westbound motorists can expect a long-term closure of the #2 lane for emergency work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Kyburz Drive to 33 Mile Stone: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Pioneer Trail: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect flaggers to control the intersection from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday while signal loop detection repair work is being done.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Creek to the Nevada County line: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Twin Crags Drive to Alpine Meadows Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Eagle Point Campground to Bayview Campground: Motorists can expect signalized one-way traffic control around the clock for retaining wall work. The project is expected to be completed in mid-June.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Eagle Point Campground to Scenic Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for tree work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (#1) to the shoulder (#2, 3, 4, etc.).

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans' "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/