Sierra roadwork schedule through August 22, 2020

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

August 16 – August 21

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

August 20 – August 23

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Crystal Springs to Blue Canyon: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, and 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday for highway construction.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

August 17 – August 21

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect around the clock lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for shoulder work and vegetation spraying. Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

August 17 – August 21

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

August 17 – August 22

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for tree removal.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Greenhorn Access Road to You Bet Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for tree removal.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Alta to Dutch Flat: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the State Route 20 junction: Eastbound motorists may expect a full on-ramp and shoulder closure from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure and shoulder closure from10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Hampshire Rocks Road Overcrossing to Cisco Grove: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Kingvale: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists may expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Pass Road Overcrossing in Truckee: Motorists may expect lane closures on nearby local streets from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for AT&T utility work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the chain-on/off areas in Truckee to the State Route 89 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Truckee River Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent ramp and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work. Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent ramp and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Hirschdale Road to the Truckee River Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from W. River Street to the Interstate 80 junction: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Rollins Lake Road to Gladycon Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans