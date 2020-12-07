Sierra roadwork schedule through December 12

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

December 6 – December 11

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning for drainage and electrical work, grinding and paving, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. Major work on the project is complete with final electrical work anticipated in December or January.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Auburn Road to Alta Sierra Drive: Vegetation work is beginning for a $4.3 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive. Caltrans is constructing a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. Major construction work is expected in spring 2021. This project is currently in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

December 7 – December 11

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Alta: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Blue Canyon: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road near the chain installation area: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Floriston: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Floriston: Motorists may expect intermittent full off-ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

December 7 – December 10

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Hirschdale Road to the Nevada state line: Motorists may expect temporary traffic holds and 30-minute delays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for rock excavation/blasting work. CHP will be escorting traffic through the construction zone.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

December 7

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Reader Ranch Road to Shady Creek Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Rocky Rest Campground to Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Pleasant Grove Boulevard: Northbound motorists may expect a partial on- and off-ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Motorists may expect intermittent right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Douglas Boulevard: Eastbound motorists may expect a partial ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 20 junction to Yuba Gap: Motorists may expect around the clock, intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Troy to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to Donner Pass Road in Truckee: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for a striping operation.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation: Motorists may expect lane closures on local cross streets from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday morning for attenuator repairs.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Laws Ranch Cross Road to Hill View Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) at Rollins Lake Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for electrical work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) at Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) at the Newcastle Tunnel Overcrossing: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from the Martis Creek culvert to Northstar Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Sawmill Flat Road to the Ranger Station road: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for a maintenance operation.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

