Sierra roadwork schedule through December 19

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

December 14 – December 19

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday morning for drainage and electrical work, grinding and paving, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. Major work on the project is complete with final electrical work anticipated in December or January.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Auburn Road to Alta Sierra Drive: Vegetation work is beginning for a $4.3 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive. Caltrans is constructing a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. Major construction work is expected in spring 2021. This project is currently in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

December 14 – December 18

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Alta: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Blue Canyon: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road near the chain installation area: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Floriston: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Floriston: Motorists may expect intermittent full off-ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

December 14 – December 18

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control. This project is currently in winter suspension.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from the “Wye” intersection with State Route 89 in Tahoe City to Sierra Terrace Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) between Ridgewood and Carnelian Bay: Eastbound motorists can expect a long-term shoulder closure for utility work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) at Fowler Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) at Armes Lane/Summer Star Way: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from the Martis Creek culvert to Northstar Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning for miscellaneous work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from the Martis Creek culvert to Northstar Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a maintenance operation.

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Motorists may expect intermittent right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) just past Yuba Gap: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for bridge work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans