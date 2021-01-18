Sierra roadwork schedule through January 23

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. Major work on the project is complete with final electrical work anticipated in January.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Auburn Road to Alta Sierra Drive: Vegetation work is beginning for a $4.3 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive. Caltrans is constructing a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. Major construction work is expected in spring 2021. This project is currently in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

January 20 – January 22

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Alta: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Floriston: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

January 18 – January 21

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Hirschdale Road to the Nevada state line: Motorists may expect temporary traffic holds and 30-minute delays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for slope excavation. CHP will be escorting traffic through the construction zone.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control. This project is currently in winter suspension.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Northstar Drive to the Martis Creek culvert: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for a maintenance operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Eastbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Soda Springs: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday for striping work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 89/Interstate 80 separation to the chain installation area near Donner Pass Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Hirschdale Road to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday for a striping operation. .

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Motorists may expect intermittent right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Canyon Way to the Cape Horn Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday through Friday morning for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Cirby Way: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures around the clock Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Laing Road to the Nevada County Line: Motorists may expect moving lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for striping operation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bear River to Mosswood Lane: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for vegetation work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Peardale Road to Meadow View Drive: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Lime Kiln Road: Northbound motorists may expect a #2 lane and shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Rocky Rest Campground to Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect intermittent right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Blue Oaks Boulevard: Southbound motorists may expect full ramp closures from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday morning, and 8 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday morning for attenuator repairs.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Pleasant Grove Boulevard: Northbound motorists may expect partial ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for attenuator repairs.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans