Sierra roadwork schedule through July 18

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

July 12 – July 17

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical and curb and sidewalk work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

July 14 – July 17

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

July 13 – July 17

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Valley Road to the Goose Meadows Campground: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for maintenance work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) Cedar Crest Avenue to the Truckee River “Fanny” Bridge in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from the Caltrans Tahoe City Maintenance Yard to the Truckee River “Fanny” Bridge: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Goose Meadows Campground to Squaw Creek: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Lardin Way to Old County Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for sewer work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Speed Boat Avenue to Park Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and 12:01 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Interstate 80 eastbound connector: Motorists may expect a full connector ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) just past the State Route 20 junction: Westbound motorists may expect a #2 lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Donner Pass Road in Truckee to Kingvale: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday, and 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Castle Peak: Eastbound motorists may expect full ramp closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to Donner Lake Interchange: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 89 junction to Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Harvest Hill Road to Los Cedros Lane: Southbound motorists may expect a right turn lane closure from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday for utility work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Meadow View Drive to Los Cedros Lane: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bear River to Orchard Springs Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures around the clock Sunday through Saturday for grinding and paving work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans