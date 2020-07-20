Sierra roadwork schedule through July 25

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

July 19 – July 24

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical and curb and sidewalk work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

July 19 – July 24

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation. Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock from 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Friday.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Speed Boat Avenue to Park Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) Lake Boulevard to the Truckee River Bridge in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Alder Creek Road to Sage Hen Road: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for vegetation work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rock Springs Road to the Gilardi Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect a #3 lane and shoulder closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for vegetation work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Magra to Gold Run: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Towle overhead: Westbound motorists may expect a #2 lane closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Carriage Road to Ladybird Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Dalmatian Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Source: Caltrans