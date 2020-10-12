Sierra roadwork schedule through Oct. 17

FILE — Motorists can expect to see roadwork projects throughout the area.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

October 11 – October 17

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical and drainage work, roadway excavation, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. Major work on the project is complete with final electrical work anticipated in December or January.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Road to Vista Point: Construction began August 10 on a $3.7 million project to widen shoulders and improve the super elevation of the highway to reduce collisions. Motorists may expect around the clock traffic control with automatic traffic signals located at each end of the construction zone. Completion is expected mid-November 2020.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

October 12 – October 16

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Truckee River Bridge just past the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for bridge work

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

October 12 – October 14

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Truck Escape Ramp Westbound to Beginning of the Chain-On Area: Motorists may expect various lane closures from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for highway construction work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snowplow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

October 12 – October 16

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Troy Undercrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for Miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

October 12 – October 16

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Hirschdale Road to the Nevada state line: Motorists may expect temporary traffic holds and 30-minute delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for rock blasting work. CHP will be escorting traffic through the construction zone.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

October 12 – October 16

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Magra Overcrossing to Gold Run: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 20 junction to Yuba Gap: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Ridge Road to Nyack Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 89 junction: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for core drilling.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Hampshire Rocks Road to Donner Pass Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Elm Avenue: Westbound motorists may expect a full on-ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to the Brace Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a paving operation.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Old County Road/Dollar Creek to Beach Avenue in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect shoulder and lane restrictions in various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for sewer work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Tallac Street to St. Michael’s Court: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for bridge maintenance work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for pavement repair.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Prosser Dam Road to the Sierra County Line: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for maintenance operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Forestry Road to Old Truckee Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Sleep Hill Road to Washington Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for vegetation work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Delphine Lane: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for drainage work.

