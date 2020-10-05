Sierra roadwork schedule through October 10

FILE — Roadwork throughout the region could cause some delays in travel time.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

October 4 – October 9

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical and drainage work, roadway excavation, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Bell Road: The auxiliary lane on Bell Road will be closed intermittently from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for PG&E utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Road to Vista Point: Construction began August 10 on a $3.7 million project to widen shoulders and improve the superelevation of the highway to reduce collisions. Motorists may expect around the clock traffic control with automatic traffic signals located at each end of the construction zone. Completion is expected mid-November 2020.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

October 5 – October 9

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Truckee River Bridge just past the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

October 5 – October 9

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for pavement work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect around the clock lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. Monday noon Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

October 5 – October 9

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Hirschdale Road to the Nevada state line: Motorists may expect temporary traffic holds and 30-minute delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for rock blasting work. CHP will be escorting traffic through the construction zone.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

October 5 – October 9

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 267 (Placer County) from National Avenue to the Martis Creek culvert: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for curb and gutter work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Pole Creek Road to Cabin Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for curb and gutter work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Scotts Flat Road to Washington Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for vegetation work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 20 junction to Yuba Gap: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Cisco Grove: Eastbound motorists may expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for gas utility work.

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Eastbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Douglas Boulevard: Eastbound motorists may expect a full on-ramp closure at the Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 80/Douglas Boulevard connector from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to the Brace Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a paving operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Secret Town to Gold Run: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for sewer work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Main Street to Long Ravine Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for vegetation work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Rollins Lake Road to the Bear River Bridge: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans