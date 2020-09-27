Sierra roadwork schedule through October 3

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

September 27 – October 1

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical and drainage work, roadway excavation, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic.

September 28 – September 30

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Wolf Road/Combie Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Road to Vista Point: Construction began August 10 on a $3.7 million project to widen shoulders and improve the superelevation of the highway to reduce collisions. Motorists may expect around the clock traffic control with automatic traffic signals located at each end of the construction zone. Completion is expected mid-November 2020.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

September 28 – October 2

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Truckee River Bridge just past the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) between Hinton and Floriston: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

September 28 – October 3

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Blue Canyon to Baxter: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for concrete joint seal work

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Baxter: Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for concrete joint seal work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Drum Forebay: Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for concrete joint seal work. Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for concrete joint seal work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Blue Canyon: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for concrete joint seal work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

September 28 – October 2

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for pavement work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for landscape work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for landscape work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

September 28 – October 2

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

September 28 – October 2

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for grading work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Ridgewood Road to Carnelian Wood Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Scotts Flat Road to Ridgewood Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for vegetation work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Prosser Dam Road to Alder Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a maintenance operation.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Ward Avenue to Elizabeth Drive: Northbound motorists can expect shoulder and lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Eastbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Douglas Boulevard to Eureka Road/Atlantic Street: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday; Eastbound motorists may expect a full Douglas Boulevard on-ramp closure, a full on-ramp closure to the Sunrise Tunnel, and a full off-ramp closure to Atlantic Street/Eureka Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Interstate 80/State Route 49 separation: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Auburn Ravine Overcrossing: Motorists may expect full on- and off-ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for a Placer County paving project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine Railroad Overcrossing to the Magra Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Secret Town to Gold Run: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 20 junction to Yuba Gap: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to Castle Peak: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for concrete work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Somerset Drive to Sunrise Lane: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) at Ride to Walk: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans