Sierra roadwork slated for June 25-30

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Nevada Driver: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Rams Horn campground to Goodyear/Mountain House: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the I-80 junction to 1 mile south of Pleasant Grove Blvd.: Motorists can expect intermittent overnight alternating lane closures both NB and SB from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for roadway excavation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the NB off-ramp to Stanford Ranch Rd., the NB off-ramp to, and SB on-ramp from, Galleria Blvd., including the Harding Blvd. overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closures and one way traffic controls on the overcrossing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple and Placer Streets) to the Highway 49 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures in both directions, including full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Highway 65 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Rocklin Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures on local cross street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Kingvale undercrossing to Big Bend: Motorists can expect intermittent right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Elm Avenue overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night through Friday morning for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Hinton Rd. undercrossing to Boca Bridge/Hirschdale: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine bridge to Secret Town (Magra and Alpine): Motorists can expect overnight left lane and median closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday night through Thursday morning for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Soda Springs overcrossing to JEO Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for emergency work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Hobart Work Center to Sierra County line: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Alder Creek Road to Donner Camp picnic area: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Klondike Flat Rd. to Prosser Creek: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Calpine Summit to Plumas County line: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Old Truckee Rd. to Willow Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 267 (Nevada County) from I-80 junction to Truckee River: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation