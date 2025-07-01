Sierra Senior Services appoints new Executive Director

TRUCKEE, Calif.— Sierra Senior Services announced the appointment of Vivian Ruiz as its new Executive Director. Ruiz brings over two decades of proven leadership in the nonprofit and healthcare sectors, with expertise in guiding mission-driven organizations, building high-impact programs, and fostering strong community partnerships. Her career includes leading teams through growth and change, with a consistent focus on improving outcomes for underserved populations.

As the only Meals on Wheels provider in the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe region, Sierra Senior Services is dedicated to delivering nutritious meals and reducing isolation among older adults—helping them live independently for as long as safely possible. In her new role, Ruiz will lead strategic efforts to strengthen programs, expand partnerships, and ensure the organization’s long-term sustainability.

“We are excited to welcome Vivian to Sierra Senior Services,” said Jeff Thornton, Board President. “Her extensive leadership experience and genuine commitment to serving older adults make her uniquely qualified to lead our organization forward. Under her guidance, we’re confident that Sierra Senior Services will continue to grow its impact and deepen its connection with the community.”

Ruiz brings a wealth of experience in managing complex budgets, overseeing large-scale service programs, and driving measurable results. Her leadership style emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and accountability.

“I am honored to join Sierra Senior Services and lead this dedicated team in a mission that truly matters,” said Vivian Ruiz. “Together, we will work to ensure that no senior in our region is left behind due to hunger or isolation.”