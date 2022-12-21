Sierra Senior Services awarded $6,000 for new stove

Cook, Derek Edgell; Soroptimists Chris Seitz, Denise Trani-Morris, and Loretta Mullins, Chef, David Lutz

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In order to support Sierra Services, a non-profit that provides meals for people in the community, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner provided them $6,000 toward a new stove.

Sierra Services prepare over 800 meals per week for more than 125 people including those in Meals on Wheels, the Warming Center for homeless, and Sierra Apartments. In addition, during COVID they provided free meals for anyone over 60 who was medically unable to leave their home. Their 55 volunteer drivers provide meals and a warm smile to seniors in our community who are homebound. Over 60% of the recipients are women.

SITD President, Denise Trani-Morris, said, “Sierra Senior Services serves hundreds of the most vulnerable in our community. We are pleased to help them purchase a new stove so they can continue their work.”

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings currently on the 2nd Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or ask questions at info@SITD.info . SITD hosts their annual Wine and Restaurant Faire in June and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans in mid-November.