Sierra Senior Services: fighting loneliness and food insecurity through community support

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – “We all get old, and sometimes we need help. Being a widow and living on one income—it has really helped, especially with the state of the economy,” a client receiving food from Meals on Wheels said.

Sierra Senior Services is tackling food insecurity and loneliness among seniors through its Meals on Wheels program, which provides vital support to older adults, enabling them to maintain their independence while receiving nutritious meals. A recent ride-along with James Bartlett, Director of Operations, allowed the Sierra Sun to witness firsthand the crucial role that volunteers play in this life-changing initiative.

“Knowing that people rely on me to feed them gives me another reason to wake up in the morning,” Bartlett said.

Executive Director Sharon Romack emphasized the importance of Meals on Wheels for the entire community. “Eventually, everyone will age into the population we serve,” she said. “Everyone should care about our services.”

At the heart of Sierra Senior Services are its dedicated volunteers. They deliver meals and provide essential companionship, forming direct connections with clients. “Some of our volunteers have to climb through snow drifts in the winter and drive out of the way because of road construction,” Romack said. Currently, the organization relies on approximately 150 volunteers, with 60 actively delivering meals each week.

“The hardest task is making sure we have the right amount and the right kind of volunteers,” Romack said. “I can’t emphasize enough that we would not be able to do everything we do without our volunteers.”

Despite its success, Sierra Senior Services faces ongoing funding challenges. Approximately 35% of the budget comes from government programs, with the remainder sourced from individual donations and local grants. Romack constantly worries about what would happen if their funding were suddenly cut or decreased.

“You’ll never get rich working here, but your heart will be full. Unfortunately, though, a full heart doesn’t pay your rent,” Romack noted.

The organization remains committed to its core mission: providing meals to seniors who are unable to shop or prepare food for themselves. The Meals on Wheels program has been a staple in the community since 2001. One client shared, “Meals on Wheels is more than feeding us. The free food allows us to save money elsewhere.”

Meals on Wheels operates from Tuesday to Friday, delivering meals across Truckee, Kings Beach, Tahoe City, and beyond. Each delivery represents more than just a meal; it serves as a lifeline for seniors, helping to reduce feelings of isolation. “Isolation has a profound impact on our seniors,” Romack said. “We’re trying to chip away at this issue so that our community feels less alone.” Another client expressed gratitude, stating, “Meals on Wheels is one thing in Tahoe that I can always count on. Even on Christmas, they help us out. It’s an honor to be an older citizen here.”

The Sierra Sun’s ride-along with James Bartlett provided insight into the organization’s daily operations. Bartlett, who has served as Director of Operations for two years, highlighted the efficiency gained through digitization, which has reduced supply costs by 75%. “This allows us to focus resources on what truly matters: feeding our seniors,” he said.

The upcoming Friendly Visitors program aims to further address isolation by matching volunteers with seniors for companionship. Set to launch in early 2025, this initiative will help volunteers connect with seniors on a more personal level.

During the ride-along, Bartlett noted the strong relationships that develop between volunteers and clients. “Many of our volunteers are giving back to the community, and it’s heartwarming to see how these connections grow,” he said.

Sierra Senior Services doesn’t turn anyone away, even if their dietary needs seem particularly challenging. “We want to feed people. We don’t turn people away if they have too specific of a diet. Part of our mission is to make sure that we don’t have hungry or isolated seniors,” Bartlett said.

For example, one client struggled to eat the Meals on Wheels food because she had lost her teeth. In response, the team began grinding her food to make it easier for her to consume. Bartlett, also a member of the local Lion’s Club, suggested they help with her dental surgery. The club ultimately funded her procedure, enabling her to eat normally again.

The kitchen team, led by Chef David Lutz, prepares nutritious meals tailored to clients’ needs. Derek Edgell, Lutz’s main cook, has been with him for over seven years, having started their journey together at Schaffer’s Mill. “We cook our food from scratch and can control our nutrients. I think our clients really benefit from that,” Lutz said. This approach not only caters to dietary restrictions but also enhances the overall dining experience for seniors.

Tuna noodle casserole delivered to all Truckee clients. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

In fact, one client said, “The meals help me a lot because they are low sodium. When I take blood tests, the difference shows.” Lutz added, “This is great because I love who we cook for. We cook for people who really need it and not for people who just want it.”

As they prepare to expand their services, including the Friendly Visitors program, Sierra Senior Services remains dedicated to their mission: to reduce hunger and isolation among older adults in the community.

With a commitment to nurturing both physical and mental well-being, Sierra Senior Services is a lifeline for seniors in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe, ensuring that no one faces the challenges of aging alone.

“I want people to know that we are a free service and our whole mission is to find and help seniors who need the help,” Bartlett said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.