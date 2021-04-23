Sierra Senior Services goes electric

Volunteers for Sierra Senior Services, based out of Truckee, are driving a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle on some of their delivery rounds for Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers for Sierra Senior Services, based out of Truckee, are driving a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle on some of their delivery rounds for Meals on Wheels. The organization is proud to begin the turnover of its fleet to electric vehicles with this first vehicle made possible by a grant from the Northern Sierra Air Quality District.

Sierra Senior Services provides meals to seniors in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe through the Meals on Wheels program. This year has seen tremendous growth in the need for these meals and the need for additional vehicles was apparent as four new routes were added. The fleet of eight gas powered vehicles traveled over 47,000 miles in the past year and fuel costs kept increasing. The Tesla Model Y offers all wheel drive and plenty of cargo space to hold the containers of meals to be delivered with no more gas guzzling.

Taking even one gas powered delivery vehicle off the road will reduce emissions and help protect our environment from the greenhouse gasses usually emitted by vehicles using gas. It will also bring down the annual cost of operating the vehicle. Electricity for re-charging the vehicle costs pennies compared to the rising cost of gas.

The generous grant from Northern Sierra Air Quality District was approved to be used in 2020 but purchase of the Tesla was delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis. As meal delivery stabilized, Sierra Senior Services moved ahead with the purchase and the vehicle was delivered. Sierra Senior Services is excited to begin the transition to sustainable energy vehicles.

Sierra Senior Services provides meals that empower seniors to continue living independently. Since 2001, Sierra Senior Services has served at-risk individuals 60 years and older in the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe area, providing home-delivered meals four days a week. Caring and dedicated community volunteers bring food and friendship, along with a daily wellness check, to isolated seniors. Sierra Senior Services serves an area encompassing 860 square miles and which includes residents in Truckee, Eastern Placer, Eastern Nevada and Washoe, Nevada Counties.