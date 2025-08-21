Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty welcomes new VP of Sales & Strategy for North Tahoe, Truckee

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty announced the addition of Jennifer Benna as VP of Sales & Strategy in Tahoe City, Truckee and Incline Village, officially joining the leadership team on July 14, 2025.

Benna brings more than 20 years of experience in high-end sales and team leadership, having worked across both boutique and large-scale organizations. Most recently, she served as Founding Partner of Benna Mountain Luxury, a luxury boutique real estate firm in Reno known for its elevated client service and deep connection to the mountain and outdoor lifestyle.

A proven leader and trusted advisor, Benna also played a key role in one of North Lake Tahoe’s most successful real estate developments. She partnered with the developers on the Northstar Village Walk Skyline buildout, a $48 million project that helped shape the modern mountain village experience.

Benna’s foundation as a professional ultra-endurance athlete uniquely complements her business career. She holds the course record for the Zion 100, is a podium finisher at the Leadville 100, and was the winner of the American River 50—the largest 50-mile race in the United States.

“Running 100 miles is like living a lifetime in just 24 hours,” says Benna. “There are moments of pure joy and exhilaration, but what you truly remember are the challenging times—the moments when you wanted to quit but pushed through to the finish line. I bring that same mindset to leadership—resilience, empathy, and the drive to help others succeed.”

A graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s College, Benna is also deeply engaged in community initiatives that reflect her values. She has been an active supporter of the SPCA and the Northstar Foundation, aligning with her passion for both animal welfare and fostering healthy, outdoor-focused communities.

“Jen’s role is designed to elevate how we serve both our agents and our clients,” said Jenny Johnson, President of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “With her strategic vision and collaborative approach, we are better equipped than ever to provide exceptional resources, sharpen our competitive edge, and drive success across Tahoe City, Truckee, and Incline Village.”

Benna’s role reflects Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty’s commitment to growth-minded leadership and its continued investment in agent development across Northern Nevada, Truckee and the Lake Tahoe regions.