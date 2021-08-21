Sierra Sotheby’s launches new Truckee location

“Not only is this a fantastic project for the community and the town of Truckee, but it is an opportunity to be involved in adding to one of the town’s premier commercial hubs with a space for a significant community partner,” said Jeremy Orenstein, director of operations for GLA Morris Construction, of the construction of Building F at The Rock

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty began operations at a new location in Truckee on Tuesday, hosting a grand opening at its new building at The Rock.

Designed by MWA Architecture, and built by GLA Morris Construction, “the office is designed to maximize user comfort with extensive natural daylight that will provide not only an abundance of solar gain in the winter and sun mitigation in summer, but also amazing views of the Carson Range with its famous Alpen glow and panoramic views of the golf course,” said Kurt Reinkens, principal, president and CEO of MWA.

Sierra Sotheby’s, a real estate company that specializes in luxury homes, also has locations in downtown Truckee, The Village at Northstar, Tahoe City, South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, and The Village at Squaw. Another new location in Zephyr Cove is also set to open.

“We’ve simply outgrown our existing footprint,” said Camille Duvall, vice president of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “After an exhaustive search for bigger and more modern space that aligns with our luxury brand, our decision to build made sense. This is one of most luxurious office spaces in the region and we are thrilled to offer our associates and their clients such a polished real estate experience coupled with exceptional service.”

The space will also house a coffee shop and includes an outdoor patio. The location has space for an additional tenant as well.

“Not only is this a fantastic project for the community and the town of Truckee, but it is an opportunity to be involved in adding to one of the town’s premier commercial hubs with a space for a significant community partner,” said Jeremy Orenstein, director of operations for GLA Morris Construction, of the construction of Building F at The Rock and the build out of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty’s new office.

For more information or to view home listings, visit http://www.sierrasothebysrealty.com .