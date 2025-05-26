Sierra Speaker Series celebrates nearly a decade of dialogue, diversity, and discovery

TRUCKEE, Calif. – What began in 2016 as a modest docent training effort has since transformed into a regionally celebrated platform for conversation, critical thinking, and community connection. The Sierra Speaker Series, hosted at Donner Memorial State Park from May to September annually, is powered by a collaborative partnership between the Sierra State Parks Foundation, California State Parks, and the Nevada County Library system, and entered its ninth year with a revitalized vision.

“The bones were there,” says Elizabeth Gardner, longtime community member and volunteer docent, “but we just needed to add some meat to those bones.”

Originally launched following the 2015 opening of the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center, the series began as a tool to support volunteer docents. It has since evolved into a vibrant, accessible speaker series that brings together community members, scholars, and experts to explore the natural and cultural history of the Sierra Nevada. With topics ranging from the Donner Party and Indigenous fire management to the return of gray wolves and forensic research at historical sites, the program continues to deepen and diversify.

Heidi Doyle, former Executive Director of the Sierra State Parks Foundation, reflects on the series’ early days, stating, “It started as an intimate, informal gathering of curious minds. But even then, we saw the hunger for thoughtful engagement.”

Jeremy Lin, District Interpreter Manager with California State Parks, emphasizes the value of expanding both the speaker base and the audience.

“We’ve moved from reiterating historic tours to curating meaningful, accessible dialogue with subject matter experts. It’s no longer just about westward expansion—it’s about honoring diverse voices and untold stories,” said Lin.

Elizabeth Gardner, docent at Donner Memorial State Park, adds, “We’ve gone from 20-person audiences to standing-room-only events with over 100 attendees. These are no longer lectures. They’re conversations—intellectually vibrant and community-driven.”

The Sierra Speaker Series is held in the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center, a venue that ensures year-round accessibility and provides a respectful setting for deeper exploration of sensitive and often overlooked stories. The format now includes refreshments and an inviting, academic feel—without sacrificing approachability. In addition, Donner Memorial State Park is celebrating its tenth anniversary of its visitor center’s grand opening.

This year’s highlights include presentations from State Gray Wolf Coordinator for the California Department of Fish & Game Axel Hunnicutt on the controversial topic of gray wolves returning to the Sierra Nevada, Chairman Ron W. Goode on Indigenous cultural burning practices, and a fun and engaging talk on the “Rail” Housewives of the Central Pacific. Catch the upcoming talk “Wolves Return to Sierra Nevada” on June 21st.

As the series continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to connect people more deeply to the lands they love, through stories that challenge, educate, and inspire stewardship.

Upcoming event schedule and details available at:http://www.SierraStateParks.org/events