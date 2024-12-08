Sierra State Parks Foundation receives $6,000 grant for education, interpretation, restoration, and preservation programs

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Sierra State Parks Foundation has been awarded a $6,000 grant from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s Nature Fund (TTCF) to support its vital education, interpretation, restoration, and preservation programs in California’s Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake State Parks. This funding will help SSPF expand its educational initiatives, providing students and visitors with immersive learning experiences in the natural and cultural wonders of the region.

The grant will support efforts such as bringing local school groups into the parks for hands-on learning, environmental stewardship activities, and outdoor recreation opportunities. This is in addition to free-of-cost virtual field trips for classrooms worldwide and educational outdoor recreation opportunities for park visitors of all ages year-round. These programs conducted in partnership with the California State Parks are designed to foster a deep connection to the environment while helping to ensure that California’s state parks remain accessible and welcoming to all community members.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, this grant from TTCF is a crucial part of our continued success in providing high-quality educational experiences with our park partners,” said Michael Myers, Executive Director of the Sierra State Parks Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for their support, which helps us reach more students and community members including those from underserved areas who may not otherwise have access to our parks’ beauty and learning opportunities.”

In 2024, the Foundation has seen tremendous success in sponsoring various Park Interpreters’ programs, such as snowshoeing, kayaking, mountain biking, and traditional interpretive programs focused on the region’s natural and cultural resources, reaching nearly 54,000 people. These programs have drawn diverse audiences, particularly local youth, and have expanded participation from underserved communities. Looking ahead, the Sierra State Parks Foundation is committed to further expanding its educational efforts with programs like the Snow Science and Adventure Program.

Grant funds such as those from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Nature Fund maximize and increase the return on investment from donations from individuals. Anyone can invest in the future of our local community and state parks this giving season by donating to the Sierra State Parks Foundation at SierraStateParks.org/donate.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information visit: http://www.SierraStateParks.org .