Sierra State Parks Foundation seeks new Executive Director

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Going into its 50th year, the Sierra State Parks Foundation is looking for a new Executive Director and looks back on almost five decades of philanthropy and community building.

According to a press release, it began when a scrappy, local grassroots group of women resolved to save the impending demolition of the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion at Sugar Pine Point State Park; the group would later become an incorporated Cooperating Association supporting California State Parks in 1974, adopting other local state parks in the Tahoe Truckee region to preserve and protect.

Since then, The Foundation has fostered a welcoming experience at the eight state parks it serves throughout the Lake Tahoe and the Donner Lake region. The Sierra State Parks Foundation operates park visitor centers and the historic house tours of the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion (Sugar Pine Point State Park) and Vikingsholm Castle (Emerald Bay State Park), funds free-of-cost educational programs for visitors and students of all ages, restores historic landmarks, and supports environmental restoration projects, and hosts a robust events calendar to foster memorable experiences.

The Foundation welcomes over 1.5 million visitors and returns over $500,000 to the parks annually.

“The Foundation has made a huge positive impact for our state parks that will reverberate for generations to come,” said Heidi Doyle, Executive Director.

The Foundation is seeking an inclusive, strategic, and collaborative leader to set the course for the next 50 years. The Executive Director will guide and expand The Foundation’s impact through a partnership-driven approach based on vision and a belief in the power of our state parks to create welcoming and enriching experiences for all.

For more information on this unique and exciting opportunity, visit SierraStateParks.org/employment .