Sierra State Parks Foundation’s Parks for All virtual fundraising auction returns

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Sierra State Parks Foundation is pleased to announce the return of its Parks for All online fundraising auction, taking place Saturday, November 1, at midnight through Monday, December 1, at 6:00 PM (PT).

This annual online event raises critical funds to support free educational programs at California State Parks in the Lake Tahoe–Donner Lake region. These programs connect visitors of all ages with the area’s rich natural resources and cultural history—building a more equitable, informed, and inspired park community.

The virtual auction offers participants a chance to shop for a cause while bidding on exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences and items, including a Mexico vacation getaway, original local artwork, and private tours of historic estates. New items will be added throughout the event, offering fresh opportunities to bid and give back.

“Every bid helps us keep outdoor education free and accessible,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director, Michael Myers. “It’s a fun and meaningful way to support the parks we all love.”

Bidding is open to the public at http://www.SierraStateParks.org/events .

The Sierra State Parks Foundation funds programs and projects that preserve, protect, and share the cultural and natural resources of the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks. Through community support, the Foundation ensures these treasured parks remain places of inspiration, learning, and connection for generations to come.