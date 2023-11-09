Sierra State Parks Foundation’s Parks for All virtual fundraising auction returns

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Sierra State Parks Foundation is hosting a virtual auction Friday, November 3-28 at midnight Pacific Time in support of providing educational programs at the CA State Parks in the Lake Tahoe – Donner Lake area. These educational programs for children of all ages are kept free of cost in order to build a more equitable park system. Supporting this fundraiser creates lifelong park and nature lovers. In addition, the fundraiser ends just in time for holiday gift shopping and will host exclusive, unique items and experiences.

Find unique experiences like a classy ride on an award-winning, iconic woody boat, or private excursions at a historic castle or mansion…and so much more. Bid with an open heart and a fond memory of parks in mind at http://www.SierraStateParks.org/events . Be sure to check back often – new items are added throughout the auction.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of its support. The Foundation funds projects and programming that connects people with the rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of the Foundation’s work and advocacy, the valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come.