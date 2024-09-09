Sierra State Parks Foundation’s Volunteers Nurturing Community and Historic Gardens

TAHOMA, Calif. – Sierra State Parks Foundation restarted its summer garden club at Sugar Pine Lodge. From June to August, volunteers came out every Saturday morning weeding, pouring mulch, and maintaining the mansion’s front flower beds and fishpond. One of the volunteers, Jeanette Mori, who donated over twenty-five hours this summer concluded, “Volunteers are the fiber of a community because everything balloons from it. It keeps the community together, it makes it.” 126 volunteer hours were donated to the garden club, equaling $4,480.56 of donated time to the California State Parks system. Kaytlen Jackson, CA State Parks Lake Sector Interpreter I, shares, “The work done by the Volunteer Garden Club is about more than just maintaining landscapes; it’s about creating spaces where community and nature thrive together.”

From fifteen to eighty years old, volunteers sat together on buckets or in the soil for seven weeks. One volunteer, Bryan Calabrese, from Rocklin, visited the lake with his family when he was recruited. He was invited to join and drove every weekend afterward to participate in the club’s efforts. He reports, “There’s no better place. It has a positive energy. And great people.” The devotion and dedication of these volunteers not only beautified the state park but the community. Bonnie Birdsall who came with her daughter every weekend said, “The state parks belong to all of us and if we can help preserve it for the next generation and keep the kids enthused about history and nature then places like Sugar Pine will be here for generations.”

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information, visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org .