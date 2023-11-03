Sierra Sun, Mountain Housing Council asks for feedback on accessory dwelling units
TRUCKEE, Calif. – As part of the Achievable Housing in Action partnership with the Sierra Sun, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and The Mountain Housing Council, we are looking for feedback from the community on several housing related issues.
We’ve launched the first of five polls which will run over the next three months. The first poll is focusing on accessory dwelling units.
The poll takes about three-minutes to take. By taking the survey, you will also be entered to win a $50 “Shop Local” gift card.
