Sierra Sun to host webinar about what’s next with COVID-19

Sierra Sun and partner publications will host a live informational webinar on Thursday, April 30 at 1 p.m. looking at the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar will feature Dr. Glen Mays with the Colorado School of Public Health. Mays was previously a guest on a March 19 webinar as the coronavirus outbreak began. Thursday’s session will provide updates and address questions about testing, vaccines, continued social distancing measures and what communities might expect in the coming weeks and months.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions for the panel. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/COVIDlive1 The webinar will also be streamed live on SierraSun.com/Coronavirus and Sierra Sun’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.