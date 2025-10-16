Sierra Sun welcomes new reporter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sierra Sun welcomed a new reporter this week, who has already been out on the scene.

Victoria Mastrocola has always had a passion for journalism and is excited to be pursuing the career full-time.

We asked her a series of questions to help the community get to know her a little better.

Where did you live before here?

I was born and raised in a small town called Oviedo, just outside of Orlando, Fl. Orange groves, palm tree farms, and chickens. That was home.

Why did you become a journalist?

Empathy and connection have always been things I felt drawn to. From a young age, being part of a community has shaped my ideas and outlook on life. I want to contribute to others by using my voice in ways that enhance the world.

What do you do for fun?

I am the classic homebody, but living in such a beautiful place like Lake Tahoe has helped me fall even more in love with nature. Reading historical fiction under the shimmying leaves of an aspen tree? Yes, please. Sign me up!

Is there anything that excites you about living in Lake Tahoe?

Being surrounded by mountains after spending most of your life at sea level is such a refreshing scene. I’m in awe of the towering pine trees, the different shades of blue in the lake and the conspicuous turning of each season. There’s a tangible magic that fizzles in the air here.

If you could have lunch with any person, living or dead, who would you choose? Why?

I would choose my mother. She passed away when I was 5 years old and she is a beautiful mystery. I was told she loved writing and wanted to be a journalist. It warms my heart to know I’m living her dream. I would have lots of questions but just being able to watch her eat would be enough.

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever traveled to?

Grand Teton National Park. Although I have never been out of the country, I felt like I was in a different world while visiting Jenny Lake and Jackson Hole.

Best concert you’ve been to?

Any concert Taylor Swift puts on. I attended three of her shows- 1989 World Tour, the Reputation Stadium Tour, and of course, the iconic Eras Tour. Those were some of the best memories I’ll cherish forever.

What’s the worst movie you’ve seen? Why?

The movie Hereditary. Personally, I am not a fan of horror and couldn’t sleep for days after watching. Maybe that means it was good? Couldn’t tell you.

Favorite season? Why?

I am a summer girl, through and through. Growing up in Florida, we would hit the beach any chance we got. Living in Lake Tahoe brings a whole new meaning to the summer season for me. There’s so much to do and see!

Mastrocola can be reached at vmastrocola@swiftcom.com .