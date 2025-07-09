Sierra Sun welcomes new Reporter

The Sierra Sun welcomed a new reporter this week.

Petra Molina joins us from Las Vegas, where she was finishing her bachelor’s degree in journalism, with a minor in business administration. She managed the student newspaper at UNLV, the Scarlet & Gray Free Press, working alongside newsroom professionals to maintain the highest standards.

Petra Molina Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

We asked her a few questions to help the community get to know her better.

Where did you live before here? I lived in Las Vegas, famous for its dazzling city lights! But I grew up in Cusco, Peru — a small city nestled in the breathtaking mountains of the Andes.

Why did you become a journalist? I knew I wanted to be a journalist from a young age. I’ve always been fascinated by the blend of storytelling, writing, and public service.

What do you do for fun? A few years ago, I caught what’s known as the “climbing itch,” and it hasn’t gone away. These days, you’ll often find me rock climbing. As a former kayak guide, though, the outdoors are always calling to me.

Is there anything that excites you about living in the area? I’m excited to uncover all the local secrets, from the best climbing spots to the hidden hikes that nobody talks about.

If you could have lunch with any person, living or dead, who would you choose? Why? Probably Marc-André Leclerc, a Canadian alpinist. Though I’d likely have to chase him down with a sandwich in my pocket while on some incredible expedition.

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever traveled to? I’ve left a piece of my heart in every place I’ve visited — from the quiet mountain towns of Peru to the vibrant cities of Spain and Italy. I could never choose just one.

Best concert you’ve been to? Tuporaqui Yoporalla. There’s something truly magical about watching your cousin take the stage, his voice resonating through a small, packed venue.

What’s the worst movie you’ve seen? Why? Any scary movie, really. Mostly because I’m not a fan of screaming at the TV and shaking in fear.

Favorite season? Why? Fall, and spring are my go-to climbing seasons, but I’m especially excited for my first winter in the Tahoe/Truckee mountains!