Singles converge in Lake Tahoe over ski turns and social events

It’s a week long ski (and snowboard) event where individuals come as strangers on Sunday morning and by Wednesday, feel like family. There are only two rules: no couples and no kids.

Singles Ski is a company that organizes ski trips for singles and solo travelers at many destinations around the U.S., including right here in Lake Tahoe. A group of about 30 toured Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar, for a week of turns and socializing at the end of January.

A group of Singles Ski guests at Northstar Resort, Calif., Jan. 23.

Getting in the jacuzzi

Many attendees are repeat customers, including Julia Hartman, who equates the social warm up process at the start of each trip to getting into a jacuzzi. “You stick your foot in,” she says, to see if it’s hot, warm or welcoming and find out it’s so much fun.

“And then you plop yourself down and get all the way up to your neck in it.” She’s been in up to her neck since her first Singles Ski trip and she doesn’t plan on getting out anytime soon, “You’re just asking me how long do I think I’ll live.”

Owners and trip organizers Chuck Artillio and Tracy Parnes put a significant effort into planning the social calendar for these trips, so no one feels left out, “sometimes you get A personalities or B personalities and we try and drag everybody out to our meals and drag everyone out to cocktail hours.”

The hosts plan the entire week, from lodging and meals to cocktail hours.

A large part of Single Ski, in addition to skiing, is bringing the group together for meals and cocktails. Provided

Julia enjoys these social aspects of the trip. Even if she doesn’t ride the same mountain terrain as some of the guests, there’s still opportunity to get a drink with them.

The opening cocktail party on the first night is something Julia looks forward to all year, “You always get a few newbies and everyone cheers.”

Chuck says they call the newbies Single Ski virgins.

Another seasoned attendee, Chris Keating, along with Julia and other repeat guests, often take the first-timers under their wings and help Chuck and Tracy out. “They’ll pull us aside and say ‘hey, this person’s a new person,'” says Chris, to which he and other return skiers assure the hosts, “‘don’t worry, we got em.'”

Steve Bursaw, Julia Hartman, a new Single Ski member, and Chris Keating at Singles Ski Lake Tahoe trip.

It’s a tradition that Chris turns his hotel room into a bar and invites all, including the newcomers. Tracy says she always knows when Chris’s bar is open because that’s when she can’t find the newbies.

Chris attributes Singles Ski to getting him out socializing again after his divorce, “sitting at home doing nothing, and you’re like, ‘oh to hell with all this.” He’s been attending ever since his 2017 Jackson Hole trip. For him, it provided a “whole new vision of just being social with people.”

Guests end up socializing so well, Chuck and Tracy explain their work is usually done by Wednesday, “The guests take over on their own without us.”

It’s about the skiing

Although about 34 marriages have come from the 20 years of these trips, Tracy says it’s more about the skiing than matchmaking. Falling in love is a bonus.

Julia has found it rare to find as many expert skiers in a group setting as she finds at Singles Ski events. “Expert skiers tend to like to ski a lot for heaven’s sakes,” from 8 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon.

Guests often find ski partners at any level, from beginner to expert.

Married for 35 years, the avid skier makes up the solo traveler dynamic of Singles Ski since her husband doesn’t ski. She used to attend ski clinic after ski clinic to find ski partners until she found this company.

She says it’s a place where beginners can find ski partners too.

“One way to keep young is to keep happy,” Julia says and that’s why she does these trips as often as possible. The Florida resident is gone most of her home state’s high season when many flock to the warm region. She instead finds herself chasing snow.

This year, the expert skier, who says she’s been skiing since before she was born, “That’s what my family did in lieu of practicing religion seriously,” is doing all seven locations.

Her and Steve Bursaw will be seeing a lot of each other, since he’s signed up for all locations as well. The businessman has been a part of the ski trips since 2011 and has continued to do them since his ski group fizzled out due to COVID.

Julia, Steve and Chris all found Singles Ski the same way, by googling opportunities for solo skiers. The frequent flyers stay in touch intermittently throughout each year, wishing each other a Happy New Year or Fourth of July, but Chris says right around October their communication picks up its pace. About eight of them will start discussing their Single Ski plans for the year and decide which ones to do together.

Next up for Singles Ski is Jackson Hole, Feb. 11-27, with Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, and Aspen on the list.

S-c-o-r-e score!

Steve says he doesn’t go on the trips looking for love, but love potentially found him on a recent Singles Ski trip in Aspen, Colo., to which Chris chants at the table, “s-c-o-r-e, score, score!”

Steve and his new love interest just went on their own trip together in Phoenix and are doing the Park City Singles Ski trip coming up in March. Steve’s in Wisconsin and she’s in Florida, “So that’s going to be a challenge in itself, but you know, we both have a good attitude about it. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Chuck says there’s always at least one couple that results from every trip. It isn’t always skiers of the same level that match up. Tracy says, it’s ultimately the sport that brings them together joking, “It’s hard to look good on a ski slope,” referring to being bundled up in a jacket and helmet.

But being bundled up in a jacket was how Chuck, a snowboarder, and Tracy, a skier, met. “You had a runny nose and I couldn’t look at it any longer,” Chuck says. Tracy then describes the scene where Chuck reaches over on a chairlift and uses his glove to wipe Tracy’s nose.

The two weren’t always the hosts. They used to be patrons themselves and met on a Singles Ski trip in Big Sky in 2014.

Hosts and Owners of Singles Ski Chuck Artillio and Tracy Parnes met on a Singles Ski trip in 2014 before they bought the company in 2020.

Chuck says he knew right away they were going to get married. Tracy needed a little more convincing. Chuck began traveling to Tracy in Florida every weekend. The two got married last year.

They bought the company in 2020 when the prior owner retired.

The hosts say some of their customers will talk long distance with matches they’ve met on the trips and use the trips as opportunities to see each other, since not everyone can move to be with each other.

Tracy describes her guests as those who work hard and play hard.

Some find new ski partners, some find life long friends, and others love, but all seem to find themselves having a good time.

“All you have to do is join us in the jacuzzi and see for yourself,” Julia says.