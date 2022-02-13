Siobhan Kenney named Visit Truckee-Tahoe Director of Sustainable Tourism
Visit Truckee-Tahoe announces the promotion of Siobhan Kenney to Director of Sustainable Tourism as the organization moves forward with plans for a community-based roadmap to sustainability and tourism management.
“Visit Truckee-Tahoe launched the Sustainable Truckee initiative in spring 2021 to urgently address high-use impacts due to the outdoor recreation visitor boom and increased residency driven by COVID-19,” stated Colleen Dalton, CEO. “With Kenney’s contributions, a multitude of sponsorships and pilot winter/summer programs were designed to educate, mitigate and protect Truckee and surrounding areas. Now, Visit Truckee-Tahoe embarks upon a formal visioning and community engagement process to begin in 2022. This will entail defining sustainability and what our community priorities should be, in balance with a thriving Truckee tourism economy. As a first step, ensuring staff roles and responsibilities align with this vision is essential” concluded Dalton.
Previously Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s “Brand and Stewardship Communications Manager,” Kenney advances her career as the Director of Sustainable Tourism, the first title of its kind for California mountain town destinations. Kenney is also a participant in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program, Class of 2022.
Kenney currently resides in Glenshire and enjoys trail running, skiing, and backpacking. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Before joining Visit Truckee-Tahoe in 2021, Kenney worked as the Marketing Director for Tahoe Mountain Sports and as a park ranger at four U.S. National Parks.
Source: Visit Truckee-Tahoe
