SITD Soroptishop returns: A sparkling night of local artisans, holiday cheer and community impact

Event Details Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 5:30–8:30 PM

Location: Truckee Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way, Truckee, CA

Admission: $18 includes a glass of wine from the Truckee River Winery or a non-alcoholic beverage OR $10 with no beverage

Enjoy: Local artisans, festive beverages, raffle prizes, and community connection

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Every November, the Truckee Donner Recreation Center transforms into a twinkling hub of creativity, connection, and community spirit. On Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) invites the community to Soroptishop, the beloved Holiday Artisan Faire that kicks off the season of giving in true Truckee style.

Now in its 19th year, Soroptishop brings together over 60 local artisans and more than 300 shoppers for an evening of handcrafted treasures, festive drinks, and holiday joy. From cozy knits and hand-thrown pottery to gourmet chocolates, jewelry, and fragrant candles, it’s the perfect one-stop shop for heartfelt holiday gifts.

But Soroptishop is more than just a marketplace—it’s SITD’s second-largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds supporting scholarships, mentorship programs, and grants that empower women and girls in the Truckee-Tahoe community. Each purchase helps fuel SITD’s mission of providing access to education, career development, and opportunity.

“Soroptishop is where community and compassion meet creativity,” says SITD President Marcy Alstott. “Every artisan booth, every purchase, every volunteer makes a real difference for local women and girls striving to reach their dreams.”

Whether you’re a returning vendor, a first-time shopper, or a volunteer ready to help the night sparkle, Soroptishop is your invitation to be part of something joyful and meaningful.

For more information about Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner and its programs, please contact Marcy Alstott at info@sitd.info .