Skate the Lake returns to Tahoe
Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Skate the Lake is holding its 17th annual fundraiser.
Today, participants are skating, cycling, and roller blading, around Tahoe’s west shore to raise money for its breast cancer education, prevention, and survivor programs.
“Whether it’s 28-miles or just a few laps around your block, we’re encouraging everyone to get involved in whatever way works best for them to help us reach our fundraising goal of $50,000,” explained Lisa Hudson, B4BC president and co-founder. “Fundraising is a key component of our organization as dollars raised help support education, prevention and survivorship programs.”
