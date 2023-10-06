Ski California Resorts are gearing up for 2023-24 with significant investments

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – With the weather already starting to signal winter’s imminent return, Ski California’s 35 member resorts in California and Nevada are preparing for the upcoming season with new lifts, major renovations, the return of signature and industry events, and more. In addition, Ski California will launch a new website, build on the success of its award-winning digital Mountain Safety Guide with new video content focused on deep snow safety, and host its sixth annual Ski California Safety Day on Jan. 27, 2024.

Last winter, Ski California resorts experienced their second snowiest on record, with one resort offering a historic 275-day season. Cumulatively, Ski California resorts also recorded over eight million visits during the 2022-23 season, making California the second most visited state in the country for skiing and riding.

“Skiing and snowboarding remained incredibly popular activities last winter, and the tremendous snow conditions only added to the experience,” said Michael Reitzell, Ski California president. “This season, resorts in California and Nevada have continued to invest in the mountain experience and are gearing up for another phenomenal year.”

Highlights of what’s new, and projected opening dates (weather and conditions permitting) at some of the resorts in California and Nevada for the 2023-24 season include:

ASC XC Training Center: Installed LED nights and will offer Cross Country Night Skiing on a 1.5km loop and stadium area. Phase two, to be completed in 2024, will add an additional 2km of night skiing, expanding opportunities for student XC athletes and passholders. Night competitions will be added to its extensive race calendar. Opens: Nov. 3

Boreal / Woodward Tahoe: With GoTime Tickets at Boreal, you pick the time you want to start and you can save money by choosing a later start time in the day. Play Forever Fridays happen once a month with $25 lift tickets for all, with $5 of each ticket sale going back to a local nonprofit. Opens: Nov. 17

Diamond Peak: Diners in the Base Lodge Provisions food court will notice the newly remodeled space, redesigned for function and aesthetics up front, and efficient food storage and prep areas in the back. The resort also upgraded to an efficient new PistenBully 600 W winch cat that offers higher power and torque output with reduced exhaust emissions and low fuel consumption. Opens: Dec. 7

Granlibakken Tahoe: Opens: Nov. 23 for sledding, Dec. 15 for lifts

Heavenly Mountain Resort: Use the new My Epic App to skip the ticket window and go straight to the lifts. Mobile tickets and passes will be scanned hands-free, straight from your pocket using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Heavenly’s new Brews and Views après experience will take place monthly at the Lakeview Lodge featuring unbeatable views of Lake Tahoe, food, drinks, music and beer tastings. The resort will also host the Toyota Air and Après March 1-3. Watch professional athletes showcase their gravity-defying tricks on a massive 45-foot jump during a light show at the bottom of the World Cup run. Opens: Nov. 17

Homewood Mountain Resort: Now operated by Discovery Land Company, the resort continues to offer a family-friendly mountain with limited crowds and stunning views of Lake Tahoe. With the start of the new season, Homewood will introduce refreshed culinary offerings at its dining venues, and enhanced on-mountain snow experiences. Opens: mid-December

Kingvale Resort: This season’s additions include lift-serviced tubing, an expanded snowplay area and a variety of new terrain park features. Opens: as soon as conditions permit

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: After its triumphant return this last season, Kirkwood’s springtime Slush Cup! tradition returns. Other community favorite events returning include Banked Slalom and Vertical Drop. Use the new My Epic App to skip the ticket window and go straight to the lifts. Mobile tickets and passes will be scanned hands-free, straight from your pocket using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Opens: Dec. 1

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: To complement massive investments the resort has made over the past several years in new lifts, trail improvements and snowmaking, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is focused on refreshing other elements of the guest experience. For the 2023-24 winter season, guests will enjoy a new deck at the top of the new Lakeview Express lift, new furniture and a servery remodel in the Lodgepole Cafe, a heated ramp from the parking lot to the ticket windows at main lodge, and new technology to improve the experience on the resort’s website. Mt. Rose has also purchased two new PistenBully snow grooming machines and two new snowmaking towers. Opens: Nov. 9

Northstar California: Experience Vous, the new café-bar in the Village at Northstar, featuring service from first chair to last call. Use the new My Epic App to skip the ticket window and go straight to the lifts. Mobile tickets and passes will be scanned hands-free, straight from your pocket using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Opens: Nov. 17

Comstock lift at Northstar. Provided / Katey Hamill

Palisades Tahoe: Palisades Tahoe will again host one of four U.S. stops of the Audi FIS World Cup, featuring world-class athletes, music headliners, fireworks, parades and more. Major investments include a multi-million dollar makeover of the Gold Coast mid-mountain lodge and the creation of new dining options, a new Funitel haul rope, five new PistenBully snowcats and new winch picks to offer superior grooming, and the acquisition of two new properties dedicated to housing resort employees. Opens: Nov. 22

Palisades Tahoe Provided / Palisades Tahoe

Royal Gorge: The resort has invested in its fleet and added a new Prinoth Husky X snowcat dedicated to grooming the cross-country trails. Featuring Tier 4 emissions standards, the new snowcat generates a 90% reduction in emissions. Opens: Nov. 24

Sierra-at-Tahoe: Still recovering from the Caldor Fire that burned through the resort in 2021, this season a new maintenance shop will house Sierra’s Mountain Operations department, day care services will return, Sierra-at-Tahoe Road has been repaved, and parking lot improvements have been completed. The resort will also offer a new special rate 2023-24 season pass for First Responders. Opens: Dec. 2

Sky Tavern: The area’s first phase of snowmaking has been completed with a $2 million investment. Sky Tavern will also offer a Level 500 coach race program from Alpine Director Mike Savage. Opens: Dec. 13

Soda Springs: Play Forever Fridays happen once a month with $25 lift tickets for all, with $5 of each ticket sale going back to a local nonprofit. Opens: Nov. 24

Sugar Bowl: The first ski area in California to install a chairlift and open for downhill skiing in December 1939, Sugar Bowl Resort has been known for its “classic cool” style ever since. This season, Sugar Bowl is celebrating its 85th anniversary, welcoming new talent to its leadership team, and investing in the on-mountain experience with new snow grooming and transportation equipment, a new ski racing speed venue, a warming hut and a sweetened offering at the Sugar Rush tubing and snow play park, and new and returning signature events. Opens: Nov. 24

Tahoe Donner: The Downhill Ski Resort will expand its kids programs and senior race program. At the XC Ski Center, a new XC Masters Training Group will take place Friday mornings, and the resort plans to be the first to fire up its dedicated snowmaking system to get the season underway and offer high-quality early-season trail conditions. Opens: XC on Nov. 24; downhill opens as conditions permit

Tahoe Donner Cross-country. Provided / Katey Hamill

Tahoe Cross Country: The Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area and Ski Education Association will continue to offer year-round, outdoor-focused programs for children and adults. Opens: Dec. 15

Learn more about Ski California and its member resorts at skicalifornia.org , and view the award-winning Ski California Mountain Safety Guide at safety.skicalifornia.org .