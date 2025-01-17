Ski for a Cause at Palisades Tahoe: January 18–20

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — From January 18 to 20, 2025, skiers and snowboarders at Palisades Tahoe can make a difference while enjoying the slopes. During this special three-day event, $99 lift tickets will be available, with 100% of ticket sales going to support Southern California fire relief efforts in partnership with the California Fire Foundation.

Palisades Tahoe, together with Alterra Mountain Company, is amplifying the impact by matching donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 each. This means that every $99 ticket sold will triple in value, directly helping families and communities rebuild after devastating wildfires.

Ticket Options:

Ikon Base Pass & Session Pass Holders: Purchase $99 all-day lift tickets on January 18 and 19—a great way to ski during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday blackout dates.

Afternoon Tickets: $99 tickets for all ages, valid from 1 PM to 4 PM, available January 18 through 20.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Palisades Tahoe ticket counters.

“This initiative embodies our commitment to giving back,” said Patrick Lacey, PR Manager of Palisades Tahoe. “By partnering with the California Fire Foundation and offering this opportunity to our guests, we’re proud to support relief efforts that will help rebuild lives and strengthen communities impacted by wildfires.”

The California Fire Foundation provides critical support to fire victims, firefighters, and their families. Proceeds from this fundraiser will aid in providing emergency assistance, funding community rebuilding projects, and offering long-term support to those in need.

Make Your Ski Day Count: Grab your gear, hit the slopes, and give back to those affected by wildfires in Southern California. Every turn you take on the mountain will help families and communities recover and thrive.

For more information, visit their website .