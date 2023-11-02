Ski or ride free at Tahoe resorts with purchase of Lake Tahoe license plate

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – ‘Plates for Powder,’ the annual program that offers free skiing and riding opportunities to those who purchase a Lake Tahoe license plate is back again for the 2023-24 winter season. Proceeds from plate sales and renewals support environmental improvement projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“Funds raised through the sales and renewal of Lake Tahoe license plates have helped support us as we manage projects like the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway and recreation sites like Van Sickle Bi-State Park, in addition to our environmental restoration projects,” said Adam Acosta, California Tahoe Conservancy Board Chair. “We’re grateful to all the skiers, and the ski areas, who participate in the Plates for Powder program.”

Through the Plates for Powder program, California and Nevada drivers who buy a new Lake Tahoe license plate before April 1, 2024 receive a free lift ticket or trail pass valid at one of 14 Tahoe-area resorts, while supplies last. The ticket must be used during the 2023-24 winter season (some restrictions apply). Participating resorts include: Boreal, Diamond Peak, Heavenly, Homewood, Kirkwood, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Royal Gorge, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Sugar Bowl, Tahoe City Winter Sports Park, Tahoe XC and Tahoe Donner.

The Tahoe Fund has organized the Plates for Powder program on behalf of the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands for more than a decade. Over 95% of the funds generated by plate sales and renewals help fund new hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, and protect Lake Tahoe’s famed beaches and blue waters.

“Since 2011, the Plates for Powder program has been an increasingly popular and unique way for California and Nevada residents to give back to Tahoe,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Not only are license plate purchasers helping to fund environmental projects in the Tahoe Basin, they’re rewarded by Tahoe area ski resorts with a day of play in the mountains.”

New Tahoe license plates cost $50 in California, with a $40 annual renewal fee, and $61 in Nevada with a $30 renewal fee. Personalized plates are also available for an additional fee. Find information on how to purchase a plate and redeem the free lift ticket at tahoeplates.com .