‘Skiing for schools’ discount lift tickets benefit North Lake Tahoe, Truckee schools

Skiers and snowboarders can pre-purchase reduced rate lift tickets valid at many North Lake Tahoe ski resorts through the Excellence in Education Skiing for Schools program. Tickets are on sale now.

Ticket holders can enjoy flexibility in terms of when lift tickets can be used, as resorts offer validity throughout the season to get on the slopes, save money and contribute to the success of local students. Proceeds from the Skiing for Schools program benefit quality public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Money raised goes directly into the school district via Excellence in Education Foundation’s grant programs.

Participating North Tahoe resorts include Palisades Tahoe with no restrictions, Northstar California with no restrictions. Tickets are also available for Homewood Mountain Resort, Tahoe Donner Downhill, Tahoe XC, and Tahoe Donner Cross Country, with some restrictions.

There is a limited supply of lift tickets available, and they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Some restrictions apply. Tickets are not available for purchase at the resorts but in person at Tahoe Dave’s ski shops. A select number of Northstar tickets are available online at http://www.exined.org . The trail passes for Tahoe XC are available at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City and Paco’s in Truckee.

For more information and for all the details for specific resort offers call 530-550-7984 or visit the Foundation website at http://www.exined.org .





The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that enhances public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD). The Foundation invests over $250,000 every year through grants, resources, and unique partnerships to benefit students, teachers, and the overall educational community.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation