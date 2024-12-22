Skiing for Schools Program celebrates 35 years of supporting education

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Skiers and snowboarders can now pre-purchase reduced-rate lift tickets through the Excellence in Education Foundation’s annual Skiing for Schools program, which is celebrating 35 years this season. The fundraiser offers access to premier North Lake Tahoe ski and XC resorts while supporting schools and programs within Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD). Tickets are on sale now.

This year, the program welcomes Northstar Cross-Country, Telemark, and Snowshoe Center and Boreal Mountain Resort / Woodward Tahoe, expanding opportunities to enjoy the slopes, trails, and features.

Ticket holders benefit from flexibility, with many resorts offering validity throughout the season, making it easy to enjoy winter activities while saving money and contributing to the success of local students. Proceeds from the program directly benefit TTUSD through the Excellence in Education Foundation’s grant programs, which enhance educational quality and resources for students and teachers.

Participating Resorts and Offers

Northstar California : $179 lift tickets with no restrictions.

: $179 lift tickets with no restrictions. Palisades Tahoe: $169 lift tickets with no restrictions.

$169 lift tickets with no restrictions. Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort: $64 lift tickets, valid Sunday through Friday, non-holiday.

$64 lift tickets, valid Sunday through Friday, non-holiday. Tahoe XC: $25 trail passes with no restrictions.

$25 trail passes with no restrictions. Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Center : $30 trail passes, valid Sunday through Friday, non-holiday.

: $30 trail passes, valid Sunday through Friday, non-holiday. New! Northstar Cross-Country, Telemark, and Snowshoe Center : $35 lift tickets with no restrictions.

: $35 lift tickets with no restrictions. New! Boreal Mountain Resort / Woodward Tahoe: $79 lift tickets and $39 Woodward Tahoe 2-Hour Bunker sessions, valid all season (reservations required).

A limited supply of lift tickets is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrictions may apply. Downhill lift tickets are not sold at the resorts and must be purchased in person at Tahoe Dave’s Ski Shops in Truckee, Kings Beach, and Tahoe City. Trail passes for Tahoe XC and Tahoe Donner Cross Country are available at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City and Pacos in Truckee.

For more information on resort-specific offers, ticket availability, and purchase locations, visit exined.org/fundraising-programs/skiing-for-schools or call (530) 550-7984.