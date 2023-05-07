Skiing for Schools program raises record $126k for local students

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation’s Skiing for Schools Program this winter raised a record $126,000 that will be invested into the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.

“This program would not be possible without the continued support from our resort partners — Homewood Mountain Resort, Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe XC and Tahoe Donner Association,” said Laura Brown, executive director of the foundation. “The lift tickets they donate are sold at a discounted rate, allowing us to raise money that directly impacts students at TTUSD.”

Tahoe Dave’s, Pacos Truckee, and Alpenglow Sports served as ticket sales outlets and were integral to the success of this program.

The Foundation would also like to recognize Northstar California’s EpicPromise and Palisades Tahoe for their generous financial contributions on top of their ticket donations. In addition, Sugar Bowl Resort’s Annual Family Poker Run raised $5,000 for the foundation.

“These companies’ generosity and commitment to supporting the education of our local youth is appreciated immensely,” Brown said. “We wouldn’t be as successful as we have been without their continued support.”