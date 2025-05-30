Skiing for Schools raises over $145,000, thanks to resort partners

The Excellence in Education Foundation is celebrating 35 years of the Skiing for Schools program with new resort offerings.

Provided / Northstar

TRUCKEE, Calif.- As the ski season draws to a close, the Excellence in Education Foundation celebrates the successful conclusion of its Skiing for Schools program, thanks to the generous participation of its partners.

A special thanks to Northstar California/Vail Resorts EpicPromise for their additional financial support; new trail passes for the Northstar Cross Country, Telemark, and Snowshoe Center; and the educator discounts they gave to teachers throughout the ski season.

They also thank the returning Skiing for Schools partners: Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe Donner Association, Tahoe XC, Alpenglow Sports, and Tahoe Dave’s Skis and Boards. Their continued support makes this program a success every year.

In addition, they’re grateful for the newest partners, Boreal / Woodward Tahoe and Sugar Bowl Ski Resort! Thank you for giving back in support of our mission to invest in local education.

Throughout the season, skiers and snowboarders were able to pre-purchase reduced-rate lift tickets, offering flexibility to hit the slopes while supporting local education. The proceeds from this year’s Skiing for Schools program reached over $145,000, all of which will directly benefit public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.

“We’re so grateful to the participants, sponsors, and incredible resort partners who made this 35th year of Skiing for Schools a success,” said Amy Macosko, Interim Executive Director of the Excellence in Education Foundation. “Their continued support allows us to invest in meaningful educational experiences for students across our district.”

The funds raised will help fund grants for schools within the district, providing literature, STEAM supplies, art and music equipment, social-emotional support, and so much more.

For more information about the Skiing for Schools program, other fundraising programs at Excellence in Education, or to learn how you can support the Foundation’s efforts, contact Laura Brown at (530) 550-7984 or visit the Excellence in Education website at exined.org .