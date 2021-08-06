Slow Food Lake Tahoe offers Truckee-Tahoe salmon buying club

Slow Food Lake Tahoe is bringing an Alaskan salmon buying club to the Truckee-Tahoe area, giving locals the opportunity to purchase sustainably caught Alaskan sockeye salmon at a significant discount. In return, nonprofit Slow Food Lake Tahoe will receive 5% of the proceeds to help support the future of their local programs including the Food Bank Garden, providing organic produce for Sierra Community House.

Slow Food Lake Tahoe is working directly with Pride of Bristol Bay out of Alaska to bring the community this exciting opportunity to access sockeye salmon with unsurpassed quality and flavor. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Bristol Bay Salmon Management Plan is recognized as one of the most effective and comprehensive management regimes in the world.

Order a 20 pound case of fillets or portions for your own freezer, or share with a friend. Ordering closes on Aug. 31, boxes will be available for pick up in the Truckee River Regional Park on Oct. 9. To find out more or order your box for October delivery visit: http://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/salmon-buying-club

Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s mission is to connect our community to the enjoyment of good, clean and fair food by inspiring a self-reliant food culture. We educate the community about growing, preparing and accessing local and sustainable food. Good, clean and fair food for all. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help support the Food Bank Garden, compost collection, Community Soup Night, Grow-Your-Own Classes, and the Truckee Saturday Farmers’ Market, For more information, visit http://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org .

Source: Slow Food Lake Tahoe

